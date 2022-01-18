The Interprofessional Simulation Program at Madisonville Community College was recently granted full accreditation status by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare and the Council for Accreditation of Healthcare Simulation Program.
MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley said they are proud to receive this accreditation, which is a first for a Kentucky community college.
“This is an acknowledgment of the outstanding quality in our healthcare simulation training and a testament to our faculty who work so hard to provide students with the best possible workforce preparation,” she said.
The college’s program provides a safe learning environment where MCC nursing and allied health students can participate in simulated healthcare experiences in both a hospital setting and a home care environment.
Using high-fidelity simulators, faculty manipulate vital signs to simulate life-threatening conditions, forcing students to respond appropriately as a team. The exercises are captured on video and faculty immediately debrief students using structured formative assessment techniques.
The simulation allows students and working professionals to experience real-life scenarios that develop hands-on skills while enhancing communication and interprofessional collaboration.
To receive accreditation, the college had to demonstrate compliance with several stands that ensure quality in academic programming and administration.
Shannon Allen, professor of nursing and simulation program director, said the standards set through accreditation promote a higher level of simulation practice and participant experience through a rigorous planning and implementation process.
“The simulation program is comprised of simulation educators from our allied health and nursing programs,” she said. “The team works diligently in providing program-specific activities as well as interprofessional simulation learning activities.”
Since the program began in 2018, simulation training has been provided to over 40 partners from healthcare, business, post-secondary education, and area public school districts. Nearly 1,000 nursing students, allied health students, and current healthcare professionals have experienced collaborative simulation training.
The college’s simulation hospital is housed on the fifth floor of Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. The simulation home, a 2,400square-foot single-family residence, is located on the college’s Health Sciences Campus.
