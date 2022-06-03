Marlin and Monda Duncan have participated in the Hopkins County Farmers Market almost since its inception.
Their children were practically raised around the farm and the Markets each week.
April Duncan, Marlin and Monda’s daughter, said her parents started participating in the Market before she was born. She remembers going to Market with her parents and helping out.
Monda said that April even had a section of the garden at home that she took care of herself. If her mother did anything to it, April would get mad and have to fix it, said Monda.
Having grown up on farms themselves, vegetable gardens were just a part of life for Marlin and Monda.
“My dad farmed, and we always had a garden,” said Monda. “It is just a family thing.”
It didn’t occur to them to sell any produce they may have had left over until the Hopkins County Farmers Market was started.
“The way I remember it, there was a lady who lived on Wolf Hollow Road that started going to the market, and she came to our church,” said Marlin. “She said, we have started a farmers market, and it is just if you have extra.”
He said that year, they had some extra green beans and corn that they sold at Market, and from there the rest is history.
Monda said they started small, but after seeing what people wanted they added to their crop each year. They now sell different types of corn, green beans, squash, beets, carrots, radishes, onions, tomatoes, potatoes, strawberries, jams, jellies, and baked goods.
“It’s almost like a grocery store,” she said.
Marlin said in the 35 years they have been a part of the Market, they have sold at several locations. Starting at Southern States, going to the courthouse, then to the fairgrounds, and now at Mahr Park Arboretum.
In their 35 years, he said they have seen a lot of changes, not just in Market locations, but farmers as well. Marlin said they have seen several of the original farmers retire because it got to be too much for them as they aged.
“We are the older ones at the market, but when we first started, we were the younger ones,” said Monda.
Another change was when they put in their high tunnel about six or seven years ago.
“I think it was a good addition because you can control the environment,” said Marlin. “It does mean that we have to supply water, but beyond that, it is covered, so you’ve got a little protect for frost.”
They were still growing tomatoes in the high tunnel last year until December.
“I think I ate the last tomato in February,” said Marlin.
Although the Market has been a part of Marlin and Monda’s life since they joined, April took a break after college.w
“I helped them do stuff, then when I went to college, I was kind of off, but I would help them every once and a while in the summer,” said April.
After moving back to Madisonville, April said she didn’t really help her parents at Market until about six or seven years ago.
“I got serious about it and started growing my own stuff,” said April. “I got into herbs a lot and started dabbling in that and seeing what I could do because I went to school for ag business, and I always tried to pinpoint the thing that someone didn’t sell.”
She started selling teas made with the herbs she grows at Market last year under the Duncan Farms name.
“It’s been in my blood since I was born, then I went to school for agriculture, and now I teach agriculture at the college,” said April.
She said all three of them have their own specific areas they like to do. Monda prefers to pick the more tedious produce like the beans, honeysuckle and such while working behind the scenes to organize before market and clean up after Market.
Marlin prefers to handle the larger crops like the corn and watermelon, and April takes care of the technology portion like marketing and table presentation at Market. Marlin and April both handle customer service.
“Dad and I are more of the building rapport with the customers and the relationships,” said April. “I like to build those relationships where those same customers come back every time.”
She said she is also trying to modernize the business by getting her parents to start accepting credit cards and have a farm stand at the house to make it easier to sell to customers at home.
Even though her parents are not ready to retire yet, April hopes that when they do, she will continue to keep the Duncan Farms name at Market.
