Family resource coordinators from around the school district pulled together this week to continue a vital service for Hopkins County’s most food-insecure students, said April Devine, director of pupil personnel.
Resource coordinators plan to deliver Backpack Blessings to close to 500 students Friday. The bags have meals for the weekend, and this week’s pack will also contain a hygiene kit — some kits may include bars of soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste, shampoo and deodorant,” said Devine. “Backpack Blessings provides food for students on the weekends, and is for students who might otherwise go hungry.
“It involves single-serve, non-perishable items that are easy to prepare. Of course, the purpose is to ensure that children’s nutrition continues over the weekend,” she said. “We do hope to continue the program as best we can.”
Instead of operating out of all 13 schools’ resource centers, items were brought to a central location. Coordinators met each day this week and prepared the yellow bags for delivery on Friday to students in need.
“We felt like it was best to bring all of those items together so we can work more efficiently, and that allows us to serve our families,” said Devine.
“During a time such as this, it’s important to see how people come together and take care of the needs of the people that you know,” said Charles Yarbrough, Jesse Stuart’s family resource coordinator. “It’s a good thing that the whole community has bonded together to do this, and to look out for the kids.”
The program, Devine said, is able to give the blessings because of donations by its community partners — individuals, churches and businesses. She said contributions have been overwhelming.
“Just to see the outpouring of love for our kids and their families, people go out of their way to help,” said Devine. “It’s easy for people to be scared and fearful, but right now, it seems like people just want to help. They want to step-up and give back to the community. They want to give back to the kids, and they’re doing that in a huge way.”
Hanson Elementary’s family resource coordinator Tonya Cotton said the experience of moving the items to a central location and making the bags has been humbling and overwhelming.
“I don’t have the words. But, I do believe we are to be the hands and feet,” Cotton said. “For us to step up and serve in such a little capacity, we’re trying to help these other people with food, that’s just where our heart calls. I feel like this is where I am supposed to be; it’s a calling. I’m so thankful for our resources. The donations we’ve had from churches and businesses have been wonderful; they have been a blessing for us to be able to be a blessing for others.”
The Backpack Blessings will be delivered through bus routes, which started providing meals through the Hopkins County Lunch Program Wednesday. They will also deliver through district vehicles, and some coordinators will use their personal vehicles to make sure each student receives their blessing.
Because of social distancing guidelines, the district said it has limited the number of people that can help right now, so they do not need volunteers. If you are interested in helping to continue Backpack Blessings, they are acccepting monetary donations. Devine said she understands it’s hard for people to go to the store and buy things right now. Financial donations help the district to be able to buy in bulk when they are able, she said.
To donate, call the district at 270-825-6000.
