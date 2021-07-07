The Hopkins County Genealogical Society has announced programs and events planned for the rest of the year.
The society will be bringing back Donut Saturdays thanks to a donation from Harris Funeral Home to purchase the donuts for 2021.
The following is a list of upcoming programs and events held at the 56 N. Main Street unless specified otherwise. The regular meetings and “Donut Saturdays” are open to the public.
This Saturday at 10 a.m. Heidi Taylor-Caudill, Museum, the Curator of the Audubon Museum in Henderson, will speak on “The History of the Audubon Museum and Lacy Audubon.” At 7 p.m. On Tuesday, July 27, Dr. Nancy Dawson, of Russellville, will speak on “The History of The Underground in Western Kentucky.” This is also a regular monthly meeting.
On Saturday, July 31 at 10 a.m. at Victory Church, Kris Goodman will speak on “The History of The Happy Goodman Family.” At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, William F. Carman of Lexington will talk about his book “Saving Noah, Love, Murder and Kentucky Politics.” A large portion of the book discusses Gov. Ruby Laffoon. For more information, visit Carman’s website at www.kentuckywildoutdoors.com.
At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug 10, Luana Moulton of West Jordan, Utah, will speak on “Solving Family Puzzles One Piece At A Time.” This will be the group’s regular monthly meeting. At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, Ray Smith a historian from Oakridge, Tennessee, will speak on “Stories From the Secret City.”
On Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. Wes Swietek will talk about his book “The Cemetery Road Murders.” The society will have their regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, with speaker Dr. Tammy Turner of Murray, who will talk about her book “A Life In The Blues.”
At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, Charles Gibbons, of Murray, will speak on “The History of Radio.” At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, Sally Rogers, curator of South Union Shaker Village in Auburn will speak on “The History of The Shakers.” This will be the group’s regular monthly meeting.
At a special event co-hosted with the Historical Society of Hopkins County, Charlie Raymond, founder of the Kentucky Bigfoot Research Organization, will speak about the organization at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the West Kentucky Dream Center located at 1140 West Noel Avenue.
At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, author and speaker, Todd Van Beck, from Nashville will speak. At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, the group will have their regular meeting with speaker Peyton Adams, who will talk on “Old Time Radio in Kentucky.”
Also in November, Evelyn Richardson, Librarian and Historian from Russellville will talk about “The Great Awakening & Revival of Logan County.” This event will be in conjunction with Covenant Community Church.
This year, Christmas dinner will be offered again to members only of the Hopkins County Genealogical Society and the Historical Society of Hopkins County. Noelle Thompson, second runner-up in the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant, from Clarksville, Tennessee will present a musical program.
For more information on programs and schedules, visit the society’s Facebook page or call 270-327-1876.
