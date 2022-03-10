The defendant involved in the case of an officer-involved shooting last month in Providence will be held over for the grandy jury in April.

According to court documents, Nathan J. Cranfield, 32, will have his case heard by the Webster grand jury on Wednesday, March 13, at 1 p.m.ww at the Webster County Judicial Center in Dixon.

A preliminary hearing in the case determined there was probable cause to advance the case from Webster District Court.

During the hearing, Cranfield’s mother and girlfriend both denied any current mental issues, the documents reveal.

Cranfield is receiving daily medical treatment and is under the care of Deaconess Hospital in Henderson, the documents state.

The defendant was discharged from the hospital on March 2 and was placed under home incarceration with an ankle monitor.

He is currently residing in Henderson County in order to be closer to the hospital, the documents read.

Cranfield is accused of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer.

The incident occurred on Feb. 4 when Providence Police Chief Todd Jones responded to a welfare check on Princeton Street.

During contact with the defendant, Cranfield brandished a firearm. Jones fired and struck Cranfield once, according to information from the Kentucky State Police, which investigated the incident.