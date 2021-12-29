LOUISVILLE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says some Kentucky households impacted by devastating tornados early this month can be eligible for replacement of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.
Rather than require households to report food losses individually, the department said in a statement on Tuesday that it is allowing the state of Kentucky to approve automatic mass replacements of SNAP benefits to affected residents in Hickman, Warren, Caldwell, Christian, Graves and Logan counties.
“USDA is working closely with State officials to ensure residents who experienced food loss get SNAP benefits replaced as quickly as possible,” said Willie C. Taylor, Southeast Regional Administrator of USDA Food and Nutrition Service.
