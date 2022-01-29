Back in 2010, Daviess Fiscal Court asked Congress for $230,000 to expand the Western Kentucky Raptor Center in Yellow Creek Park and make it more accessible to the public.

The plans included $35,000 to design a new center, $50,000 for lighting, $50,000 for fence work, $75,000 for earthwork and $20,000 for drainage.

Eric Miller, then the center’s executive director, said the presence of eagles in the park would make it a bigger tourist attraction.

“We want to get the public more involved,” Miller said. “Our first mission is to rehabilitate birds of prey. There is nothing else like this in western Kentucky.”

The second mission, he said, “is to educate the public about the role of raptors in the environment. An active outreach could include seminars and classes.”

But the money never came, and the sanctuary was never built.

Kristin Allen, the current executive director, said, “Eagle permits are hard to come by, and we would still need a place to build it.”

The center has a population of 12 raptors — birds of prey like owls, hawks, eagles, vultures and falcons.

Most will eventually be released back into the wild.

But some are permanent residents.

Allen said the population includes barred owls, red-tailed hawks, vultures, peregrine falcons, great-horned owls and kestrels.

She said the center never has enough volunteers.

“My family feeds every day,” Allen said. “We need committed volunteers, not people who won’t show up when they’re supposed to.

“We try to work with zoology students at Kentucky Wesleyan College, but we want them to go home during holidays, and we need more local volunteers.

People interested in working with the birds of prey can call Allen at 270-993-6022 or go to www.nurturetonature.org/contact.html.

Allen said the 12 birds at the center now is a low population.

“We get more in the spring when people are cutting down trees and babies fall out of the nest and in October, during migration season, when birds get hit by cars,” she said. “We used to have to call tree services or power companies with basket trucks to put babies back in the nest when they fall out. But my son, Grant, who’s 27, has learned to climb with spikes and ropes, and he does it now. He can go up to 100 feet or so. That’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.”

When the center gets baby birds, “we have to teach them to become good hunters, and humans can’t do the job as well as their parents,” she said.

The permanent residents can’t be released into the wild, for various reasons, Allen said.

She said, “We’re not allowed to show animals that are in rehabilitation.”

But if people want to see the mews — large bird cages — they are near the front of Yellow Creek Park on the north side, to the right of the caboose.

People can see the birds there during normal park hours, Allen said.

She said, “We take all of our educational birds to ROMP,” the bluegrass festival in the park each June, so people can see them.

Allen said the center’s videos can be found on TikTok at Nurture2Nature.

“It warms my heart to see babies back in the nest,” she said. “We’ve been doing this for about 10 years. Sometimes, if the nest has been damaged, we put the baby birds in another nest with foster parents.”

The center opened in 2007 and treated more than 100 birds of prey in the first three years.

