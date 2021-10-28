FRANKFORT — Financial assistance is available for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
The funds are available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. So far, 2,500 Kentuckians have received assistance for a total of more than $18 million, Beshear said Monday.
To be eligible, the death has to have occurred in the United States, and the death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to or caused by COVID-19.
Applicants can use the helpline 1-844-684-6333, available 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EDT, Monday through Friday. Kentuckians also can submit documentation online through DisasterAssistance.gov.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.