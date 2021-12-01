Spurred by a governor vowing to “fight like heck” for teacher pay raises, Kentucky lawmakers are expected to take up the issue during next year’s legislative session slated to begin Jan. 4.
Meanwhile, new data on the Southern Regional Education Board’s Teacher Compensation Dashboard showed that slow progress in raising teacher pay may worsen existing shortages of high-quality teachers, stunting the region’s economic growth in the long term.
“We’ve got to start recognizing that the teacher shortage is actually a workforce issue,” not just an education issue, said current SREB President and former Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt. “We’ve got to think about this more holistically.”
Much of the South reports teacher shortages in math, science, special education and career and technical education, forcing those states to become too dependent on uncertified and long-term substitute teachers, the SREB reported. Some states can’t find all the English-language arts teachers they need.
Pruitt said the troubling trend is starting to affect areas where there was once a surplus of teachers, pointing to recent move by the Oklahoma State Board of Education to approve hundreds of emergency teaching certifications for districts that report no hirable job candidates. The three biggest categories for emergency certifications in that state are elementary school education, early childhood education and English.
The lack of qualified teachers comes as automation continues to transform more sectors of the economy, a transition that educators could help manage. The Southern Regional Education Board estimated that, without higher levels of education and career training, 18 million Southerners could be unemployable or trapped in low-wage jobs by 2025.
“Our economy’s going to really suffer” if we don’t begin to address this, Pruitt said.
The average teacher salary in SREB states reached $55,205 in 2019-20 — up 3.5% from a year earlier — about 16% below the national average of $64,133, the SREB reported. Adjusting for inflation, average teacher salaries in those states are lower than in the 1980s, the SREB said.
In Kentucky, the average teacher salary in 2019-20 was $53,907, which is below the national and regional averages for that year. Factoring in health insurance, retirement plan costs and other expenses, the average take-home pay for a Kentucky teacher that year amounted to $31,516.
Still, data from the Southern Regional Education Board — which covers Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia — showed that pay is only part of the problem.
The average teacher salary in SREB states rose by 11.9% over the six-year period through 2019-2020, or about 2% each year, and yet shortages persist.
Another piece of the problem is the lack of support and trust teachers are experiencing, said Megan Boren, SREB’s project manager.
Boren said teachers have told the SREB in various qualitative interviews that they’re perpetually expected to “do more with less” resources from their state’s government.
The pandemic has only fueled burnout, Boren said.
“That is just exacerbating our shortage problem,” Boren said.
Key issues that come up again and again are the lack of support from colleagues and administrators, feeling underprepared for their job before taking it and also compensation “but it’s kind of fourth or fifth on their list,” Boren said.
Teachers need to feel valued and have real opportunities for career advancement and development — not just better pay — Boren said, adding what they often tell her is “I really want to enjoy my job again.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.