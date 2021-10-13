A permanent POW/MIA table is now set up at the Golden Corral in Elizabethtown.
The Missing Man Table honors the fallen, missing, or imprisoned military service members. Disabled American Veterans chapter 003 of Elizabethtown Senior Vice Commander Bob Casher said it represents the emotions and feelings reserved for those who did not come home from serving their country.
Casher said roughly 1,300 soldiers just from Kentucky still are missing in action.
The table is set with a white tablecloth, a single candle, an inverted glass and a single red rose in a vase. A plate contains a slice of lemon and a small amount of salt.
Although several veteran organizations have these tables in their buildings, Casher said there are very few out in the community to raise community awareness.
“This is just an awareness and asking people to pray for their return that hopefully one day we’ll get resolution and they’ll all be home and get to rest where they belong,” Casher said.
The table at Golden Corral is the chapter’s first permanent Missing Man Table memorial at an establishment in the community.
“We’re going to try to do a few more of these in other establishments once we get going. This is our very first one,” he said.
Casher touted Golden Corral General Manager Bryan Atwood, who he said is “100% supportive of the veterans.”
“It’s why we picked this place as a starting point,” Casher said.
Atwood said supporting the military is “a big part of what we do and who we are.”
“We do support them and want to be a part of their lives,” he said.
Casher said this table is a great reminder to everyone that enters the Golden Corral that there are still members of the Armed Forces that are not accounted for.
