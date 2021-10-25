GOLDEN POND — Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Kentucky and Tennessee has a new area supervisor.
She is Leisa Cook, who has been deputy forest supervisor at the Malheur National Forest in Oregon, according to a news release from the park. She officially began at Land Between the Lakes on Sept. 26.
Cook also has experience as director for tribal relations in the Washington, D.C., office; forest supervisor for the Olympic National Forest in Washington; and with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, Health and Human Services’ Indian Health Service, the National Park Service and Centers for Disease Control, the release said.
The Land Between the Lakes includes more 170,000 acres of forest, wetlands and open lands in western Kentucky and West Tennessee.
