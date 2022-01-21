Saying he believes the General Assembly is having “a major outbreak” of coronavirus cases, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that legislators need to take more preventive precautions.
“I think everybody should be wearing a mask,” Beshear said when asked at a press conference if lawmakers should do more. “I think a ton of legislators have had Covid in the last week or so, based on the numbers of folks that are voting remotely, based on them having to take a day off from the General Assembly because so many people had Covid.
Beshear noted that he has made testing available to everyone in the Capitol. “If they’re unwilling to wear a mask, at least get tested every day so you know that you’re not potentially exposing people around you,” he said. “But remember, if the person next to you hasn’t been tested, you need to wear a mask to make sure you have all of that protection.”
Noting that his Executive Branch is masked up, the Democratic governor said, “We have not had major outbreak that I think they’re seeing on the legislative side. That’s because masks work.”
“In fact, the decision to change the legislative calendar was made when we decided to meet on Saturday, Jan. 8 but was contingent on the governor presenting his budget recommendations. Let me also stress that we have used remote learning and other methods since the beginning of the pandemic and will continue to do so at our discretion.”
House Speaker David Osborne told Kentucky Health News, “While we do not comment on the private health status of individual legislators, I would caution the governor and anyone else who makes an assumption based on the use of remote voting and a change in our legislative schedule. Assumptions are dangerous and contribute nothing.
Kentucky Health News is an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.
