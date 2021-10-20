FRANKFORT — A coalition of organizations are launching a yearlong educational campaign about lung health issues in Kentucky.
The Kentucky Medical Association, the Kentucky Foundation for Medical Care and the Anthem Foundation aim to educate residents through the campaign called “Breathe Better Kentucky,” the organizations said in a joint statement.
The initiative will include a three-part series on Kentucky Educational Television this winter called “Fighting to Breathe” that examines the causes of lung disease as well as treatments and prevention, the statement said. There will also be targeted social media and public service announcements in areas that have higher lung health issues.
Kentucky has long struggled with high rates of lung disease including cancer and asthma and the COVID-19 pandemic has complicated matters, officials said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.