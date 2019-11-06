Schools offer certification for employability skills
FRANKFORT -- Officials say programs at Murray State University and Bluegrass Community and Technical College offer a certification ensuring graduates have essential employability skills that employers say are often lacking.
A statement from the Council on Postsecondary Education says the Essential Employability Qualities certification tells employers that academic programs integrate skills into the curriculum including communication, collaboration, problem solving and ethics.
The statement says two programs at Murray State are certified as is one program at Bluegrass Community and Technical College. Officials say four other campuses are pursuing certification in at least three programs: Kentucky State University, University of Kentucky, Gateway Community and Technical College, and Jefferson Community and Technical College.
Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson says skills like communication and problem solving are essential for graduates to have successful careers.
Man accused of school threats wants to plead guilty
LAWRENCEBURG -- A man accused of having a detailed plan to attack several Kentucky schools has notified authorities that he now wants to plead guilty.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports 22-year-old Dylan Jarrell, of Lawrenceburg, has requested a re-arraignment date to enter the plea. The request comes just weeks before his scheduled trial.
He initially pleaded not guilty to seven federal charges, including the use of social media to send threatening and racist messages. It's unclear which charges will be addressed. State charges of terroristic threatening and harassing communications were dismissed in July.
State police say Jarrell was heavily armed when he was arrested in October 2018 after a woman reported harassing Facebook messages. Police said they uncovered evidence of "threats of bodily harm against multiple persons at a school."
Officials announce lane closures for bridge repairs
LOUISVILLE -- Kentucky transportation officials say lane closures are planned on an Ohio River Bridge that connects Louisville to southern Indiana so that expansion joint repairs can be made.
The Kentucky Transportation Department says in a statement that lane closures on the Interstate 65 Kennedy Bridge will begin this week. The statement says the right three lanes of Interstate 65 South will close at midnight on Nov. 8 and reopen at 5 a.m. on Nov. 27.
Officials say motorists should watch for work zone signs and slower traffic.
The left three lanes of I-65 will be closed in December as part of the same project.
The work is being done to provide a smoother ride for vehicles traveling over the span.
