Jailed nearly two months ago, David C. Puyear of Buffalo has been indicted on eight charges including murder and abuse of a corpse related to the discovery of a woman’s body hidden in a pile of debris in his backyard.
Following a tip, Kentucky State Police detectives reportedly discovered the remains after executing a search warrant.
Puyear, 59, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with murder. His arraignment on the eight-count indictment is scheduled for Dec. 6 in LaRue Circuit Court.
It took authorities more than a month to identify the remains as Angel Jessie. Although her name is listed in court records, a KSP spokesman said he still was unable to supply details about the victim pending further investigation of her identity.
The indictment returned Monday by a LaRue County grand jury said Jessie was killed sometime between May 16 and May 31, 2016.
The remains were taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for positive identification and examination.
Puyear also was charged with tampering with physical evidence, two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun while committing an offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Puyear remains in the LaRue County Detention Center. Bond was set at $1 million cash.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.