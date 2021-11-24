LEXINGTON — A judge has ruled against a police union in a lawsuit that sought to stop a ban on no-knock warrants in Kentucky’s second-largest city.
A Fayette County judge agreed on Friday to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the local police union, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.
The Fraternal Order of Police Bluegrass Lodge No. 4 filed suit in July against the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government over the no-knock warrant ban it enacted following months of debate after Breonna Taylor was killed by police in Louisville during a raid at her apartment.
The union said in the lawsuit that banning the warrants is unsafe and the organization has the right to bargain on behalf of Lexington officers over changes that affect officers’ ”health and safety.”
Circuit Judge Kimberly Bunnell said elected officials had the right to enact public policies without bargaining.
The FOP may appeal the decision, local representative said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.