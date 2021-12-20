HENDERSON— Officials have broken ground on a paper mill and box factory in western Kentucky that will create more than 300 jobs.
State and local leaders joined Pratt Industries in Henderson last week as construction begins on the $500 million project, according to a statement from the governor’s office. It is the largest investment in the region in more than 25 years, the statement said.
Georgia-based Pratt Industries produces lightweight, high-strength containerboard and corrugated board from recycled paper.
The box factory in Kentucky will produce sheet and boxes for distributors and stores with paper from the 650,000-square-foot mill. Officials say the box factory should be completed by 2023.
The Kentucky plant will support a growing logistics and distribution industry, officials said.
