MadisonvillePolice Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Kelsey Asher, 21, of Dawson Springs was charged Wednesday with leaving the scene of an accident -- failure to render aid and failure to maintain required insurance.
• Mitchell Diamond, 58, of Manitou was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and nonpayment of court costs in Muhlenberg County.
• Nichole Franklin, 37, of Nortonville was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Kelly Stallins, 40, of Nortonville was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
