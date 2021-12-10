Steven D. Patterson, 71, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at his home.
He was born Oct. 30, 1950, in Earlington to Mabel Smith Patterson and the late Dillard “D.T.” Patterson. Steven was a proud U.S. Army veteran and a Purple Heart recipient. He was a coal miner at Pyro Mining Co. He loved NASCAR, watching Westerns, hunting, fishing and communicating on the CB with the handle “Weeve.”
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cindy Lee Moss Patterson.
Survivors include his mother, Mabel Smith Patterson of Earlington; his daughter, Rachel (Dan) Sanders of Madisonville; his son, Troy (Heather) Patterson of Madisonville; brothers Dennis (Donna) Patterson of Princeton and Tim Patterson of Madisonville; sisters Susan (Roger) Vanover of Madisonville and Phyllis (Rick) Druck of Hellam, Pennsylvania; his granddaughters, Carleigh Troutman of Bowling Green and Brooklyn Sanders and Hailey Sanders, both of Pineville; his grandsons, Cody Patterson and Tanner Patterson, both of Madisonville and Trevor Troutman of Hanson; great-grandchildren Benjamin Patterson, Violet Patterson, Theo Troutman and Dallas Byrum; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville with Bro. George Brooks officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Hopkins County Honor Guard.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers are Cody Patterson, Tanner Patterson, Trevor Troutman, Tim Patterson, Dale Vanover and Scott Vanover.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
