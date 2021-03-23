Helen Cook, 90, of Madisonville, extended her heavenly wings on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
She was born on April 15, 1930, in Bowling Green, to the late Katie Mae Bewley and Emmett Garrett. Helen worked as a nurse for 35 years ranging from Hopkins County Hospital, Regional Medical Center, and Baptist Health. She attended church at Mt. Pisgah in Dawson Springs and Souls Harbor Baptist Church in Madisonville. Helen loved to talk and care for others, even home sitting with people after her retirement.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Louis P. Cook; sons, Tommy Wayne Cook and Timmy Lynn Cook; and son-in-law, Glenn Louis Hawkins.
She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Hawkins of Hanson; son, Bobby P. (Linda) Cook, of Madisonville; granddaughter, Laura Hornsby, of Owensboro; grandson, Justin (Emily) Cook, of Crofton; and great-granddaughter, Olivia “Livy” Cook.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville with Bro. Roger Felker officiating. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
