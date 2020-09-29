James Edward Hibbs, 78, of Madisonville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
James was a member of Beran Baptist Church in Mortons Gap. He retired as a truck diver.
Survivors include his wife, Frances Franklin Hibbs; daughters, Sherry Hibbs Dobbelaer and Lana Hibbs McDonald.
Service: 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial: New Suthards Cemetery in Earlington. Visitation: From 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
