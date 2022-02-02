Melvin “Jerry” Bowles, 78, of Nebo, died on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Owensboro Regional Health.
He was the owner/operator of PeeWee Bait and Tackle and was a coal miner.
Survivors: his wife, Linda Vincent Bowles; son, Chris (Shannon) Bowles; stepchildren, Don Mason, Sherry and Mike O’Hagan.
There will be no services. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
