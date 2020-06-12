Verna Mae Crook, 92, of Providence, passed away on June 9, 2020, at Red Banks Nursing in Henderson. She is the daughter of the late Guthrie and Mary Lee Johnson. She is also preceded in death by a daughter, Henrietta D. DeLaPaz; and sister Delores Johnson.
She is survived by her children, Mary A. Wilson (Nathaniel), Martha A. Eaves (Jerry), Winston A. Crook, Connie N. Hall (Tony) and Vanessa A. Crook; 12 grandchildren; and a host of great- and great-great-grandchildren; as well as many close friends and loved ones.
Verna was a housekeeper for many years and a strong follower of Christ. She loved her family and friends dearly. Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Jones Kirby Funeral Home on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Pastor David Wallace conducting the services and burial to follow in Cumberland Hill Cemetery. Online condolences and more can be made at www.joneskirby.com.
