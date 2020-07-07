Blakely Rae Barnes, infant, of Madisonville, KY passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Deaconess Henderson Hospital.
She was born July 1, 2020 in Henderson, KY to Jason and Tara Dewitt Barnes. She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Stanley Barnes.
She is survived by her parents, Jason and Tara; one brother, Bryce Barnes; grandparents, Rhonda and Russell Dewitt of Manitou, KY and Charlotte Barnes of Earlington, KY; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Odd Fellows Cemetery with Troy Oakley officiating.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
