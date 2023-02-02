HOPKINSVILLE — Donald Fredrick, 86, of Hopkinsville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at his residence surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer.
A native of Madisonville, Don, as he was affectionately known, was born in 1936 to Herschel and Carrie Fredrick in Madisonville. After Don graduated from Madisonville High School, he enlisted in the US Air Force in radio communications. Following the Air Force, he joined the family business of Fredrick Moving and Transfer followed by a long career in the trucking industry, which brought his family to Hopkinsville in 1972.
In 1958, Don met Barbara Joan Sisk in Madisonville. Don and Joan went on to have three children, Angela, Carla, and Jeff.
Don was an avid bowler and a Tennessee Titan’s football fan and UK basketball fan who enjoyed fishing, camping, and sports. His stint in radio communications continued with years of enjoyment as a CB and HAM amateur radio operator with the call sign ‘Don Juan’.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Melvin.
He is survived by his wife, Joan; his children, Angela (Chris) Lynn, Carla (Doug) Willen, and Jeff (Julie Emrich) Fredrick; his grandchildren, Kelsey Willen (Mike Malloy), Kari Willen (Cole Eason), Wade Willen, and Amy Lynn; and his great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Clay Malloy.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation is from noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Max’s Hope Pet Rescue at www.maxshope.com or to an animal rescue organization of your choice.
