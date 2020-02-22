Clifton Wayne Stewart, 73, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born Jan. 7, 1947, in Bremen to the late Mable Warner Stewart and Cleve Stewart. Wayne worked in maintenance at Milwood Apartments. He enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.
Survivors include his wife of 13 years, Debra Stewart; sons Sonny Stewart of Madisonville, Eric Stewart of Louisville and Walter Stewart of Pennsylvania; sisters Lois Foreman of Madisonville and Lucille Ash of Tennessee; several grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be noon Monday, Feb. 24, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Tommy Hayes officiating. Burial to follow at Oakley Home Cemetery in Manitou. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
