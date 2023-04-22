PROVIDENCE — Aubrey Wayne “Slick” Walker, 86, of Providence, KY, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville, KY.
He was born September 15, 1936, in Manitou, KY, to the late Aubrey “Pete” Walker and Anna Laura Duncan Walker. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Walker.
Slick spent his early years growing up on Highway 630, where he went to school and attended Concord General Baptist Church all his life. He worked at J.C. Hydraulics before moving onto the City of Providence Waste Water Department, where he later retired from. Slick also loved to mow, and mow, and mow some more. He loved having pocket money and mowing for other people. He was also a US Army Veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patsy Hess Walker of Providence; daughter, Shana (Wayne) Alfred of Providence; granddaughter, Callie Alfred; and great grandson, Benjamin Wayne Walker.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M Sunday, April 23, 2022, at Concord General Baptist Church with Bro. Eddie Fleming officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery at the church.
Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Saturday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Providence Chapel and from 1:00 P.M. until service time Sunday at Concord General Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Alfred, Darrell Short, Keith Walker, Raymon Teague, Bill Hackney, and Randy France. Honorary pallbearer will be Mike Hancock.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Concord General Baptist Building Fund or Cemetery Fund. Envelopes will be made available.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
