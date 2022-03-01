DAWSON SPRINGS — Faye Ellen Fox, 89, of Dawson Springs, died on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was a member of Charleston Baptist Church.
Mrs. Fox was a homemaker.
Survivors: children, Vicki (Joe) Allen, Marilyn (Ricky) Long, and Kevin (Lara Ramsey) Fox; and brother, Randall Young.
Service: 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Beshear Funeral Home. Burial: McNeely Cemetery in Dawson Springs. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Charleston Baptist Church, 3476 Charleston Road, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
