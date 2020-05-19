Helen Marie Stevens, 87, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home. Born Oct. 10, 1932, to the late James and Lida (Willison) Denney. She retired from GE, was a member of Mortons Gap Christian Church and an Eastern Star with the American Legion. Helen enjoyed camping and fishing, and spent time gardening. Spending time and being involved with the grandchildren gave her the most joy.
Preceded in death by son, Patrick Cox; granddaughter, Bianca Cox; husbands, James Cox and Ira Tucker; brothers, Arnold Denney, Alvin Denney, Alonzo Denney and Arthur Denney; and sisters, Margaret Topping and Dorothy Zimmerman.
Survived by her husband of 30 years, Ernie Stevens of Evansville, Indiana; children, Deborah (Kenny) Stanley of Madisonville, Jane (Ronnie) Bourland of St. Charles, Micheal (Elaine) Cox of Ohio and Arthur Denney Cox of Madisonville; stepchildren, Earnest Stevens of Texas, Norman (Melinda) Stevens of Mt. Vernon, Indiana, and Debbie Stevens of Evansville; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and special caregivers, Susan Driver and Elaine Rymal.
Private family service will be held with burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville.
Condolences to the family and video of the service will be available at bandyfuneralhome.com.
