NORTONVILLE — Larry “Tash” Anthony Littlepage, 72, of Nortonville, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro.
Survivors: wife, Ruth (Phelps) Littlepage; sons, Larry Dale Littlepage and Travis Littlepage; brothers, Lum Littlepage and Gary “Dickie” Littlepage; and sister, June Brasher.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville. Burial: Concord Cemetery, White Plains. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.