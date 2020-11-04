George Dennis Stewart Sr., 82, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. He was born in Madisonville on June 9, 1938, to the late David A. and Mary E. Stewart. Mr. Stewart was of the Christian faith, served in the U.S. Army, was a Korean War veteran and a member of American Legion Post 6. He had worked as a specialist and in counter sales at Madisonville Auto Parts.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Clark Stewart.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Stewart of Madisonville; two children, Sharon Stewart of Kuttawa and George Stewart Jr. and his wife, Danielle, of Madisonville; two sisters, Mary Virginia Glowatcky of Evansville, Indiana, and Carolyn Lemmons of White House, Tennessee; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
