Jessie Lawrence Melton, 79, of Marion, met the Lord on Aug. 18, 2020. He was born Nov. 21, 1940, the son of the late John Brooks Melton and Thelma Garner Melton. Mr. Melton was preceded in death by two sons, Rick and James Melton; and one stepdaughter, LeAnna Kaye Croft.
Mr. Melton is retired from the United States Air Force with the rank of Master Sargent, where he was a jet engine technician, and retired from Locke Keys in Las Vegas. Mr. Melton was a minister and lifetime member of the VFW Post 12022 in Marion and was an active member of his church.
Mr. Melton is survived by his wife, Gwen Belt Melton of Marion; one son, Tony Melton of Evansville, Indiana; one sister, Barbara Morse of Madisonville; stepdaughter, Lisa (Jr) Martin of Marion; three grandchildren, Jarrett (Melissa) Melton of Providence and Brittany (Jeffery) Shelton Jr. of Henderson; Brandy (Tristan) Arndell; 10 great-grandchildren; and one niece and three nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. in the Lucille Melton Memorial Chapel of Melton Funeral Home, with Bro. Wesley Lynn officiating with burial to follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery with full military honors provided by the United States Air Force Honor Guard assisted by the Hopkins County Honor Guard.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service hour at Melton Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Gatton, Doug Morse, Daron Morse, Dewayne Morse, Jarrett Melton and Edd Hunt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.