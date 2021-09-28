James Erman “J.E.” Ellis, 86, of Nebo, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at his home.
He was born on May 9, 1935 in Sacramento, to the late Arzona Durbin Ellis and Erman Ellis. J.E. was a United States Army Veteran and was a self employed farmer. He served on the Hopkins County Conservation Board for over thirty years and was chairman of the Nebo Water District. J.E. was a member of Concord General Baptist Church in Manitou, for many years and he loved attending his home church group. In his spare time he enjoyed observing wildlife and watching UK Basketball and UK Football. His true love was spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Keneda Weir Ellis; daughters, Janine Ellis (Lynn) Wilson, of Nashville, Tennessee, and JoAnn Woodruff (Kevin) Dame, of Rumsey; son, Jason (Lisa) Ellis, of Madisonville; brother, Ronald Grundy (Phyllis) Ellis, of Owensboro; sister, Sharon (David) Miller, of Rumsey; grandchildren, Chase Wilson, Jared Wilson, both of Nashville, Curtis (Amanda) Dame, Kirby Dame, Clay Dame, all of Rumsey, Lauren (Nick) Willett, Connor Ellis, Abbey Ellis, all of Madisonville; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Cecil Warrick officiating. A burial to be held at a later date at Odd Fellows in Madisonville. A visitation will be held at 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in James Ellis memory to http://generalbaptist.com/donate (Click, make donation here, go to fund then select missionary support, go to sub fund and select Dames to donate).
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
