William “Bill” J. Fox, 87, of Nortonville, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Hillside Center Health and Rehab. Born June 29, 1933, to the late Lenvil and Nevelean (Teague) Fox of Nortonville. He was a U.S. Army veteran, where he was a member of the 3rd Armored Division of Fort Knox. He attended White Plains Holiness Church and recently attended Mortons Gap Independent Methodist Church. He always enjoyed putting out a big garden, and he loved to mow. He was proud of the family and life that he and his wife had built.
He was preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Joshua Fox.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary (Burns) Fox; and son Barry (Vickie) Fox of Nortonville.
Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Terry Bowman officiating. Burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery with military rites performed. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and after 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Danny and Larry Dugger, Larry Faulk, Jeff King, James Todd and Joseph Miller. Honorary pallbearers are Robert Cannon, Shirley Browning, Kenneth Sherman and Johnny Todd.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
