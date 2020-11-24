William Scott Vaughan, 63, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at his residence.
He was born June 8, 1957, in Evansville, Indiana, to the late William Earl Vaughan and Anna Merle Bates Vaughan.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Carol Ann Vaughan.
Scott enjoyed working, cooking, getting on the boat at the lake, and loved dogs. As an Eagle Scout, he was always prepared.
He is survived by his two daughters, Rebecca (Jorge) Tauil, of Madisonville and Rachel Vaughan, of Newburgh, Indiana; former wife, Donna Vaughan; and sister, Cathy Ann Vaughan.
A memorial service will be privately held at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Scott’s name to the Suicide Prevention Hotline at Vibrant Emotional Health ATTN: Development, 50 Broadway, FL 19, New York, NY 10004 (suicidepreventionlifeline.org) or the Healing Place Men’s Campus at 1020 W. Market St. Louisville KY 40202 (healingplace.org/donate).
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
