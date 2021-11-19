Jane Carolyn Brown, 73, of Dawson Springs, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the Tradewater Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Brown.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Creekmur Cemetery, Caldwell County. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Saturday.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19 and the variant, face masks and social distancing are highly recommended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.