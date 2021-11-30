Kimberly Renee Holmes Adams, 47, of Hanson, gained her wings on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro.
She was born on June 13, 1974, in Madisonville, to Glenda Holmes and Andrew Holmes, Sr. Kimberly worked at Dr. Haag Dentistry. She enjoyed campfires, the outdoors, golf cart and four-wheeler riding. She loved her makeup, listening to music, dancing, and cooking. Kimberly cherished spending time with her family, friends, and especially her grandchildren. She attended Mannington Baptist Church in Mannington.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Burtis Holmes; her paternal grandmother, Dorothy Brasher, and her maternal grandparents, Thomas and Helen Tompkins.
Survivors include her husband, Jerold Adams; her parents, Glenda and Andrew Holmes, Sr., of Madisonville; her sons, Zachary (Carissa) Adams, of Sacramento, and Dathan Adams, of Hanson; her grandchildren, Collier Adams, Layton Adams, and Ana Reveles; her sister, Amanda (Jerrid) Brooks, of Madisonville; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Harris officiating. Burial to follow at Hicklin Cemetery in Anton. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour on Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Will Hicks, Jerry Hicks, Logan Brooks, Jerrid Brooks, Anthony Holmes, and Austin Staser. Honorary pallbearers are Drake Jungen and Keith Ipock.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
