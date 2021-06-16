ARCADIA, Fla. — Sandra Lou Hibbs, 80, of Arcadia, Florida, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Sarasota, Florida, after a recent illness and hospitalization. She was born in Nebo to Lucille and Kirby La Monte on March 17, 1941. She was a graduate of the Madisonville High School. She was a member of the Life Christian Center Church in Madisonville.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Hibbs; parents Lucille and Kirby La Monte; brothers-in-law the Rev. R.E. Hibbs and James Hibbs; sisters-in-law Nettie Hibbs and Lela Hibbs; and niece Judy Hibbs.
She is survived by her son, Michael D. Hibbs of Englewood, Florida; nieces Jan Allen of Madisonville, Joyce Riggs of Madisonville and Jeanetta Alexander of Clarksville, Tennessee.
She will be buried at the Odd Fellows Cemetery. Arrangements to be handled by Harris Funeral home. Memorial services to be arranged at a later date.
