JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Ramon Edward Paulsen, 84, of Jacksonville, previously of Madisonville, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Cross Care Center in Jacksonville.
Ramon (Ray) served 8 years in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves reaching rank of PFC, was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and received specialized training in electronics, hi-frequency radio statim, and Doppler repair. He was also initiated into the First Regiment of The National Society of Perishing Rifles. He was employed by South Central Bell and AT&T for a total of 30 years of service in various roles (equipment maintenance, foreman, service supervisor and manager). After retiring, he became a Certified Real Estate Appraiser.
Previously, he was a deacon in the Lutheran Church, vice president of the Junior Chamber of Commerce at Valley Station, First Aid Chairman of Hopkins County for The American National Red Cross, and involved in United Way. His personal passions included bowling (299 games at Melody Lanes), bass fishing (previous member of the Madisonville Bass Club), enjoyed computers, and he loved to cook.
He was born in Minnesota to the late Hans Edward Paulsen and Selma Stuefen.
He is survived by his wife, the former Alice Louriene Poyner, of Greenville; their three children, Sharon (Matt) Kandra, of Cincinnati, Ohio; Sandra (Paul) Burden, of Jacksonville; Mike (Jenny) Paulsen, of Madisonville; one sister, Jean Pinc of Fulton; four grandchildren, Cindy Paulsen, Steven Paulsen, Alison Cooper-Christ, Elicia Cooper-LeTendre; and two great-grandchildren, Grayson and Brielle.
Graveside services will be held noon Dec. 2 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-West in Hopkinsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.