Michael Jarvis, 65, of Madisonville, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at his home. Michael was a machinist at Pendley Machine Shop.
Survivors include his wife, Joanie Jarvis; daughters Amanda Jarvis and Jessica Jarvis; sons Aaron Jarvis, Matthew Jarvis and Adam Jarvis; sister Judy Campbell; and brothers Norman Jarvis and Roger Jarvis.
Graveside service: Noon Thursday at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
