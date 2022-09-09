Catherine West, 81, of Madisonville died Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Madisonville Health and Rehab. She was a proud veteran of the US Army.
Survivors: daughter, Stephanie West Abbott; son, John Christopher West; and brother, Doug Turley.
A private graveside service will be held at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville.
Harris Funeral Home was entrusted with care.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
