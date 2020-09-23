Janice Adams Ashby, 84, of Hanson passed away Monday September 21, 2020 at Baptist Health Madisonville. Janice was born May 29, 1936, in Hopkins County to the late Herman and Alene Neal Adams. Janice retired from Fifth Third Bank and was a member of Olive Branch Church in Hanson and recently attended Old Salem Methodist Church in Slaughters. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cookbooks, trips to the mountains and shopping.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Charles F. Ashby.
Janice is survived by her son Steve (Kim) Ashby of Hanson; her daughters Tina (Dwayne) Wroe of Hawesville and Tracie Ashby of Hanson; and her sister Sue Martin of Henderson; and her grandchildren Mycah and Taylor Wroe of Hawesville, Seth Ashby of Hanson, and Chase Ashby of Bowling Green.
Pallbearers will be Seth Ashby, Chase Ashby, Dwayne Wroe, Tony Ashby, Scotty Martin, and John-Michael Morris. Honorary pallbearer will be Rodney Ashby.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Archie Fugate and Bro. Tom Branson officiating. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Cemetery Hanson.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Eastlawn Cemetery Fund, c/o First United Bank Trust Department, P.O. Box 1190, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
