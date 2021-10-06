Robert Lee Sneed, 81, of Dawsons Springs, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, Indiana. He was born in St. Charles on Jan. 31, 1940, to the late Oral Lee and Katie Sneed. He had worked as a bookkeeper for Ligon Trucking.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Jeanetta Bloodworth and Peggy Sneed; two brothers, Gary Sneed and Timothy Sneed; and one nephew, Darrin Bloodworth.
He is survived by one brother, Ronald Sneed of St. Charles; one niece, Wendy Hancock; and four nephews, Travis Sneed. Josh Sneed, John Bloodworth and Marty Bloodworth.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington with Bro. Dennis Mayfield officiating and burial to follow at Lake Grove Cemetery in St. Charles. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Travis Sneed, Josh Sneed, John Bloodworth and Marty Bloodworth.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
