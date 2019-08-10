Billy Lane Menser, 79, of Dawson Springs, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Mr. Menser was born Oct. 27, 1939, in Dawson Springs to the late Ernest Marvin Menser and Helen Elizabeth Yarbrough Menser. He was a 1957 graduate of Charleston High School and retired with IC Railroad.
Mr. Menser is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sandra Sue Faust Menser of Dawson Springs; one daughter, Kelly Lane Menser of Henderson; one son, Christopher Owen (Dusty) Menser of Richmond; one sister, Marvalyn Menser (Ronald) Tolbert of Dawson Springs; and three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Mr. Billy Lane Menser is from noon until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. Sunday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, with Brother Eric Nelson officiating. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery. Active pallbearers include Todd Tolbert, Brad Tolbert, Bo Yarbrough, Kevin Lynn, Dennis Pease and Brian Russell. Honorary pallbearers include Gary Morgan, Bobby Stinnett and Billy Prow.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
