John Anthony “Tony” Phebus, 64, of Hanson, and Lake Beshear, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021.
He was born to Peggy (Nathan) Griffith of Winslow, Indiana, and John Thomas (Carolyn) Phebus of Madisonville on July 8, 1957 in Mt. Carmel, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Katie Lynn Phebus; a brother, Michael Lane Phebus; and a nephew, Alex Phebus. Also, preceding him in death were his grandparents, Gail and Mary Phebus of Mt. Carmel, Illinois, and Luther and Georgeann Wright of Princeton, Indiana.
He worked over 30 years as the manager of Michigan Industrial Hardwoods in Madisonville, buying and selling mining timbers. He enjoyed boating, motorcycles, and reading western novels. He was of the Christian faith.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, and his high school sweetheart, Carol Jane Traylor Phebus; one daughter, Ann Michele Johnson, and her husband, Kyle; and one granddaughter, Emma Elizabeth Johnson, of Madisonville. Also surviving are both of his parents and one sister, Mia Salter; a brother, Mark Phebus, both of Lake Beshear, Dawson Springs; two nephews, Michael and Maxx Phebus, both of Madisonville; and two great-nieces.
Graveside services will be held privately at a later date.
Sympathy cards for the family may be sent to P.O. Box 18, Hanson, KY 42413.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
