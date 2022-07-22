Willer Dean Vaughn, 96, of Cecilia, formerly of Madisonville, passed away peacefully at 2:51 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Born Oct. 23, 1925, a native of Madisonville, she was the daughter of the late McKinley Vaughn and Augustine Day Vaughn. She was a faithful member of New Life Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Cecilia where she served on the mother’s board and was a former member of Victory Church in Madisonville. She was an evangelist and missionary for many years in the Church of God in Christ, and she served in many other capacities.
She also was preceded in death by her brothers, Roy H. Vaughn and James H. Vaughn; and her sisters, Goldie Baxter, Ruby Fort and Ann Suebella Joyce.
She leaves behind to cherish her loving memories, her niece and caregiver, Pancy (Elder Cedric) Jones of Cecilia; her brother-in-law, Elder Ernest (Paulette) Joyce of Madisonville; and Ann Day Fleming of Clarksville, Tennessee, whom she raised like a sister; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Her life will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Victory Church, 615 Brown Road, Madisonville. Pastor Cedric Jones of New Life Tabernacle COGIC in Cecilia will eulogize. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation and wake services will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
The service will be live streamed on the Elliott Mortuary Madisonville Facebook page beginning at noon central time.
Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of her professional services and arrangements.
Share condolences with the family at www.elliottmortuarycares.com.
