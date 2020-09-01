Marilyn Sue Egbert Derington, 79, of Greenbrier, Tennessee, formerly of “Grapevine” in Madisonville, peacefully made her home-going journey Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her family.
She was born Oct. 14, 1940, to the late Hustler Bedford “Buck” Egbert and Mary Earlene Fike Egbert.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Derington and grandson, Timothy Robert Brewer.
She was affectionately known as Susie, Dee Dee, Mama D, Dee Dee Mama, Granny and Granny Marilyn. She loved the Lord, her family, people in general, and Kentucky Basketball.
Marilyn was a licensed practical nurse that retired from Trover Clinic after 23 years. She was a faithful member of Grapevine Baptist Church for many years.
Surviving Marilyn are her brother, Donald Egbert, of Earlington; sister, Judy Lopez, of Evansville, Indiana; daughters, Kim Murphy, of Greenville, and Trudie Shrewsberry, of Jeffersonville, Indiana; one grandson, Joshua( Amanda) Derington, of Greenbrier, Tennessee; and two granddaughters Alexis “Lexie”(Spenser Davis) Murphy, of Madisonville, and Victory Shrewsberry, of Jeffersonville, Indiana; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with the Rev. Eric Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Grapevine Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Josh Derington, Doug Dant, Spenser Davis, Jordan Dant, Jesse Garcia, and Brian Howell. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe (Shelbia) Taylor, Donnie (Mary Belle) Howell, and Chris Egbert.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chiari and Syringomyelia Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
