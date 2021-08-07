Kevin Andrew Cobb, 25, of St. Charles, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. He was born in Madisonville on Sept. 7, 1995. Kevin had worked at Dr. Pepper in maintenance.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Hickerson.
Kevin is survived by his mother and stepfather, Christina Cobb Lam and her husband, Roger Lam II, of Dawson Springs; his grandmother, Rita Farris Hickerson of St. Charles; two brothers, Cody Hickerson and his wife, Ashleigh, of Madisonville and Thomas Hickerson and his wife, Amber, of St. Charles; one stepbrother, Jordan Lam of Slaughters; one stepsister, Addisyn Lam of Slaughters; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be 7 p.m. Saturday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington with Richard Cobb officiating. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Sunday at Yeargins Chapel Cemetery in Graham. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Tony Jennings, Randall Baker, Chad Alshire, Trevor Vandiver, Jimmy “Bub” Cobb and Thomas Hickerson. Honorary pallbearers will be Troy Cobb and Robert Cobb.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
