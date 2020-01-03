James Emory Corns, 83, of Nortonville, passed away peacefully at his home Jan. 1, 2020. Born April 6, 1936, to the late Gilbert and Margie (Derenberger) Corns of Sandyville, West Virginia, he spent 30 years in the U.S. Army before retiring as a sergeant major. Jim loved his country, loved to travel and was privileged to travel the world over. He lived life to the fullest and has left his stamp on many people's hearts. A friend to many and good neighbor to all, he was always willing to lend a helping hand.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Margie Corns; and grandparents James and Ruth (Miller) Corns, Emory and Hattie Derenberger, Harriett Kinder and Carolyn Corns.
He is survived by his life partner, Joyce Ray; daughters Charlain (Charles) Hall and Judy (Louie) Hancock, all of Tennessee; stepsons Ernie (Pat) Corns of Tennessee, Johnnie Corns of Guthrie and Nicholas (Danielle) Ray of Owensboro; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters Eleanor Ramsey and Kaye (James) Fred, all of West Virginia; and brother Charles Corns of Ohio.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Wally Cobb officiating. Burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery with military rites at the graveside. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
