Vernon Stinnett Jr., of Providence, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Ridgewood Terrace in Madisonville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Imogene Stinnett.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Reba Lindsey Stinnett; two daughters, Teresa (Keith) Massey and Carla (Greg) Kelley; one brother, James Arlie (Betty) Stinnett; three sisters, Ann Wilkerson, Brenda (Tommy) Townsend and Karen Weldon; one grandson, Tyler (Haley) Kelley; and two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Zander Kelley.
Vernon spent many years working in the coal mines. He began at Webster County Coal and then went to Peabody where he retired. In his free time he loved being with his family. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and traveling. He was a member of Diamond Baptist Church.
Private funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, with Bro Tommy Townsend conducting the service in the chapel of Jones Kirby Funeral Home. Burial will follow at White Oak Cemetery. Please practice social distancing and the wearing of facial coverings which are required in our facility.
For online condolences and more please visit www.joneskirby.com
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Vernon Melrose Stinnett, please visit our floral store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.